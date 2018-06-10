Glaring Racial Disparities In Marijuana Arrests Has Some Cities Rethinking Arrest Policies

Some cities are finally acknowledging the huge racial disparities in low-level marijuana arrests and promising changes.

SEE ALSO: San Francisco To Expunge Thousands Of Marijuana Convictions

About 61 percent of Americans say marijuana should be legalized, a sentiment that has increased steady in recent years, according to the Pew Research Center. However, that changing attitude hasn’t stopped the police from disproportionately targeting Black and Brown people for marijuana arrests.

Marijuana use is roughly equal among Blacks and Whites, yet Blacks are 3.73 times as likely to be arrested for marijuana possession, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. A marijuana bust could have a damaging impact lives, including causing people to lose their housing and preventing them getting a job.

The glaring disparities prompted the Manhattan district attorney to announce that he will no long prosecute low-level marijuana arrests. And in New Jersey, the governor is pushing for statewide legislation to end the injustice.

On Thursday, the Minneapolis Police Department said that it ended undercover stings operations targeting small-scale marijuana sellers for arrest, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The decision was prompted by a revelation that almost every person arrest was Black.

"Hennepin County’s chief public defender contacted Mayor Jacob Frey to complain about what looked like blatant racial profiling. Frey then directed Chief Medaria Arradondo to stop the stings." https://t.co/j4EwXopQAu Thank you @jacob_frey — Mike Griffin (@votegriffin) June 9, 2018

Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty reported that 46 of 47 people arrested from Jan. 24 to May 24 were African American. Nearly all the cases involved sales of up to 2 grams of weed that sold for $10 to $20.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced that his office would decline to prosecute arrests for low-level possession effective August 1. In New Jersey, where cops arrest Blacks at a rate three times higher than whites, Gov. Phil Murphy’s main motive for supporting legalization of pot is to correct the “social injustice” to African Americans, according to NorthJersey.com. He’s also receptive to the idea of expunging certain low-level convictions.

Despite Minneapolis’ new policy, cops will continue to make other marijuana arrests while the drug remains illegal, said Chief Medaria Arradondo, the city’s first Black police chief.

SEE ALSO:

Muhammad Ali’s Ex-Wife Responds To Donald Trump’s Imaginary Pardon

New Study Shatters The ‘Black-On-Black Crime’ Argument From Conservatives

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion 18 photos Launch gallery Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion 1. Mothers Of The Movement Source:Getty 1 of 18 2. Sybrina Fulton Source:Getty 2 of 18 3. Lesley McSpadden Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. Constance Malcolm Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. Gwen Carr Source:Getty 5 of 18 6. Samaria Rice Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. Lucy McBath Source:Getty 7 of 18 8. Gloria Darden Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. Valerie Castile Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. Judy Scott Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Maria Hamilton Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. Geneva Reed-Veal Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. Dorothy Holmes Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. Janet Cooksey Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. Cynthia Lane Source:Getty 15 of 18 16. Hawa Bah Source:Getty 16 of 18 17. Tressa Sherrod Source:Getty 17 of 18 18. Colette Flanagan Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Glaring Racial Disparities In Marijuana Arrests Has Some Cities Rethinking Arrest Policies was originally published on newsone.com