Fashion Nova’s Mens Line Has Dropped, Here Are A Few Pieces You Can Cop For Your Boo

This drop might be as hard to get as some Yeezys...

Saying that Fashion Nova has taken the world by storm would be an understatement, and now they’re taking even more of our money with the recent announcement of a men’s line.

The exciting reveal came to fruition a while back, and finally the tight jeans and bold prints women love is available for the men ready to be fashionistas on a budget. If you have a boyfriend, chances are, he’s been bugging you asking about when this line is finally going to come out–so we’ve got you with a heads up of some dope pieces you can cop for your baby zaddy.

If your man is feeling extra colorful and breezy for the summer:

 

Or maybe he just wants some new body-hugging jeans, so y’all can match:

 

But it is summer, so maybe some short shorts are the way to go:

 

But we all know Fashion Nova is known for their matching sets, so you might as well cop one for bae:

 

Whatever Fashion Nova fit you and your man end up picking out, be prepared for him to be feeling himself a little extra in the coming weeks.

It’s going to be a hot summer, especially with all these dudes repping their new FN fits.

 

 

