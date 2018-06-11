CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Karen Civil Talks Her New Complex Show And Who Inspires Her On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Find out how your ideas can make it on 'Good Looking Out'

0 reads
Leave a comment
Private Birthday Dinner For Author/Social Media Star Karen Civil

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Karen Civil is the latest celebrity to stop by The Breakfast Club, and she was there to promote her new series on Complex titled, Good Looking Out.

Throughout her interview, Civil talks about meeting new up-and-coming entrepreneurs, why she’s single and what she looks for in a man, and how she goes about strengthening her brand. Being behind the scenes for huge names like Nicki Minaj and Nispey Hussle, Karen definitely knows her way around the industry, and she reveals some of her secrets to success along the way.

If you’re someone who is into the behind-the-scenes of business or you’re looking to make yourself and entrepreneur, this interview is a must-see.

 

Watch: Karen Civil Talks Her New Complex Show And Who Inspires Her On ‘The Breakfast Club’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
Derez Deshon On The Durtty Boyz Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Watch: Karen Civil Talks Her New Complex Show And Who Inspires Her On ‘The Breakfast Club’

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close