Yo' Durtty
Nicki Minaj Announces Tour With Future & Drops New Music

The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 3

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Nicki Minaj has been on go mode following the announcement of her upcoming 4th studio album, ‘Queen’ which is due out August 10th.

She released “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” just a few weeks ago which both received mixed reviews. She then appeared on YG’s latest single “Big Bank” along with 2 Chainz and Big Sean. Thursday, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande are releasing their collab record, “Bed” which is the second single from the ‘Queen’ album.

Today, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne released, “Rich Sex” which is produced by in-house producers, J Reid and Big Juice.

Nicki Minaj also announced that she and Future will be going on their NICKIHNDRXX tour September kicking off in Baltimore and she is also the confirmed headliner for the Made In America concert in Philly along with Meek Mill and Post Malone.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Lalaa Shepard

