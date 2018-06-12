CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Jay Rock Drops Episode One Of ‘Road To Redemption’ In Anticipation For His Upcoming Album

The 15th can't come soon enough

0 reads
Leave a comment
2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 8

Source: Roger Kisby / Getty

Top Dawg Entertainment just dropped the first episode of a dope documentary titled Road To Redemption, which leads up to Jay Rock‘s upcoming album: Redemption.

The highly anticipated follow up to 90059 drops on June 15, but until then, the crew is giving fans a close-up look on how the project came to be. This is a dope look at not only the making of the album, but the making of Jay Rock. Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Ab Soul, and more make appearances in this dope behind-the-scenes of growing up in Watts.

Watch: Jay Rock Drops Episode One Of ‘Road To Redemption’ In Anticipation For His Upcoming Album was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
Derez Deshon On The Durtty Boyz Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Watch: Jay Rock Drops Episode One Of ‘Road To Redemption’ In Anticipation For His Upcoming Album

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close