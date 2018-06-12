CLOSE
Orlando Remembered: 6 Of The Most Touching Pulse Nightclub Tributes

A community will never forget.

At Least 50 Dead In Mass Shooting At Gay Nightclub In Orlando

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Today marks two years since the tragic shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

The devastating moment took the lives of 49 people at the gay club and since then, many folks have honored the victims, their family, and the LGBTQ community.

One of the most powerful ways people have been showing love is through tribute songs.

One that stands out is a cover of the song “You Will Be Found” from the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. It was brought to life by The Four star Vincint Cannady, The Voice star Eric Lyn, singer Mario Jose, and singer Danielle René Withers. Check it out below!

 

This is just one of many powerful tributes to the victims in Orlando. Swipe through for some more riveting performances from people like Andra Day, Demi Lavato, and The Color Purple‘s Cynthia Erivo. 

Orlando Remembered: 6 Of The Most Touching Pulse Nightclub Tributes was originally published on globalgrind.com

