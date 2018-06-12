CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wow: This Pianist Puts A Soulful Twist On Beyoncé’s “Countdown”

It'll get you in your feelings.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - Closing Night In East Rutherford

Source: Larry Busacca/PW / Getty

Out of all of Beyoncé‘s catalogue, “Countdown” is probably her most hype song with roaring trumpets, heavy percussion and a bossy Bey. So it’s definitely an accomplishment if you can slow it down for a soulful R&B swing.

This is exactly what musician Christopher Moten did and with great success! Check out his version of “Countdown” below, worthy of a late night drink and good conversation:

 

Beautiful.

 

Wow: This Pianist Puts A Soulful Twist On Beyoncé’s “Countdown” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
Derez Deshon On The Durtty Boyz Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Wow: This Pianist Puts A Soulful Twist On Beyoncé’s “Countdown”

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close