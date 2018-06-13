CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tattoo-Face Rapper Trippie Redd Arrested For Pistol-Whipping Woman

Trippie Redd is trying out for the canceled list.

4 reads
Leave a comment
Trippie Redd mugshot

Source: Atlanta PD / Atlanta PD

Y’all still rocking with Trippie Redd? The tattoo-face rapper was arrested in Atlanta for allegedly pistol-whipping a woman. 

According to TMZ, for the second time this month, Trippie got pinched aggravated assault and battery causing substantial physical harm.

Word is that cops responded to a call around 1 AM from a woman who claimed Trippie pistol-whipped her. The cops arrested the rapper, who just landed on XXL mag’s Freshmen cover, after they spotted a bump on the woman’s head where she claimed she was hit.

Check out Trippie Redd’s latest struggle mugshot above.

Photo: Atlanta PD/TMZ

 

 

 

Tattoo-Face Rapper Trippie Redd Arrested For Pistol-Whipping Woman was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
Derez Deshon On The Durtty Boyz Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

12 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Tattoo-Face Rapper Trippie Redd Arrested For Pistol-Whipping Woman

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close