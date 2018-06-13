CLOSE
8 Times Rapper Tokyo Vanity Was Flawless & Fabulous As Is

We love you, Tokyo!

Very emotional for me I love all my fans thank you for supporting me

A post shared by VANITY MAFIA (@tokyoxvanity) on

For the most part, the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta welcomed Tokyo Vanity with open arms. But when Tokyo’s boo started playing the field, with costar Spice nonetheless, things went left. Reality fans ain’t never mind a small love triangle (and subsequent catfight), but viewers went off! when Spice took it too far by body-shaming Tokyo. Press play up top as Tokyo puts Spice’s remarks in perspective.

If you didn’t know Tokyo is the viral artist behind “That’s My Best Friend.” She’s talented, accomplished, and gorgeous. Hit the flip for every time she was flawless and fabulous as is.

