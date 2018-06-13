OMG: Viral MPR Raccoon Climbs 25-Story Building & Inspires Funny Memes & Fan Art

One raccoon captured the hearts and minds of the Internet with their iconic-like actions.

On Tuesday, the animal was removed from the roof of an office block in St. Paul, Minnesota. But instead of laying low and going home, the raccoon still needed to get their skyscraper fix. So they went to a neighboring building, the UBS tower, which happens to be one of the tallest buildings in the city.

The raccoon started climbing…

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO — Ben (@Johnson88Ben) June 12, 2018

And it even stopped on the 23rd floor for a nap break.

He is on the ledge on our floor. He seems to be doing well. We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there. We all just have to keep our fingers crossed.. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/HY1PkuFKz0 — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) June 12, 2018

Soon, the mayor was notified…

Even wild animals know @cityofsaintpaul is a great place to reach for higher heights. We’re working with staff & building owner to find a way to help #MPRraccoon without further endangering it or staff by scaring or making it feel threatened. — Mayor Melvin Carter (@MayorCarter_) June 12, 2018

The #MPRRaccoon hashtag started trending…

If the raccoon dies, we riot. #MPRraccoon — Carl Hott (@cwhott) June 13, 2018

And a star was born.

This face reminding us that all creatures have value #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/l5twbnxxm7 — DNR (@doakrokey) June 13, 2018

The little creature even got their own Twitter account…

I made a big mistake. #mprraccoon — The MPR Raccoon (@TheStPaulRacco1) June 12, 2018

With no balconies or windows that open, there wasn’t much building occupants could do for the raccoon, except watch.

Animal specialist even advised authorities not to get too close to the raccoon, since they might scare the little creature and cause it to leap from the building.

The best thing people could do was hope that the raccoon would reach the roof where a trap was set out.

Thankfully, the raccoon did reach their destination and was captured to be released back into the wild.

After a delicious meal of soft cat food, #mprraccoon has been caught and will be picked up by Wildlife Management. Goodbye friend! pic.twitter.com/twcBPpjOQk — UBS Plaza (@ubs_plaza) June 13, 2018

Of course, the new furry hero inspired all the creatives on the Internet. Swipe through for the most hilarious memes and fan artwork of the #MPRRaccoon!

OMG: Viral MPR Raccoon Climbs 25-Story Building & Inspires Funny Memes & Fan Art was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: