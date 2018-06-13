CLOSE
National
Home > National

Fan Facts: 21 Savage Is “Getting Way Richer” And The Reason Why May Shock You

An Atlanta resident testifies to the MCs growth: “I was working with youth and asked one of my students about his favorite rapper: “21 Savage, he’s a good dude. He bails my brother out of jail every time something happens no matter what.”

8 reads
Leave a comment
21 savage powerfest

Source: sam brown / power

We’ve seen 21 Savage do the unexpected; Like go Gold with his debut album, collaborate with Air Jordan on a sneaker line and hold down a high profile relationship with an infamous Instagram cougar.

But lately, we’ve been seeing the rapper challenge the status quo in much more impressive ways.

In February, the Savage Mode MC announced his plans to stop buying expensive jewelry in tweets that have since been deleted.

The plans included, “no longer wearing jewelry, buying houses, investing in businesses, cryptocurrency, and youth startups”, in hopes of sparking a positive trend among young rappers.

21 recently spoke with Vogue to detail how his lifestyle changes have been going.

“I stopped wearing jewelry for a couple reasons. One is because everybody wears jewelry and I outgrew it; I’m getting a little wiser and growing so,” said the Atlanta spitter.

He added, ”Another reason is because the richest people I’ve ever met in my life, they never had on jewelry. And ever since I’ve been saving money and not spending it on jewelry, I’ve been getting way richer.“

Flip the page for one local resident explain why she believes that despite his legal issues and raunchy lyrics, 21 Savage truly has a good heart.

Fan Facts: 21 Savage Is “Getting Way Richer” And The Reason Why May Shock You was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
Derez Deshon On The Durtty Boyz Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Fan Facts: 21 Savage Is “Getting Way Richer” And The Reason Why May Shock You

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close