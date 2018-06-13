CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jamie Foxx Accused Of Backhanding Woman With His Penis, Promises To Fight Charge

The incident took place 16 years ago according to the woman's account.

3 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Fox Network Upfront

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

Jamie Foxx is in the middle of having his own #MeToo moment, this after a woman has come forth accusing him of sexual assault. A woman claims that 16 years ago, the actor smacked her in the face with his penis after she refused to perform oral sex on him.

TMZ reports:

The alleged assault happened in Las Vegas back in 2002. According to law enforcement, the accuser told cops last week she and a friend were attending a party at Jamie’s place when he tried to get her to perform oral sex. She claims when she refused, Jamie struck her in the face with his penis.

The accuser tells us … after the alleged assault, one of Jamie’s friends told her she had to get out of the house. She claims she went to a hospital the next day when she got back home to L.A. to get treatment for a severe panic attack.

Law enforcement sources tell us Vegas PD lists the case as an open investigation. However, the statute of limitations has long since run — it’s 3 years in Nevada.

Jamie’s attorney, Allison Hart of Lavely & Singer, tells TMZ … “Jamie emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him. The first time [Jamie] became aware of this woman’s absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred 16 years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives [Tuesday] about this story.”

The unnamed accuser said she was motivated to come forward about the incident because of the #MeToo movement and also to potentially inspire others who may have suffered the same alleged assault.

Photo: Getty

Jamie Foxx Accused Of Backhanding Woman With His Penis, Promises To Fight Charge was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
Derez Deshon On The Durtty Boyz Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Jamie Foxx Accused Of Backhanding Woman With His Penis, Promises To Fight Charge

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close