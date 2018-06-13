Jamie Foxx Accused Of Backhanding Woman With His Penis, Promises To Fight Charge

Jamie Foxx is in the middle of having his own #MeToo moment, this after a woman has come forth accusing him of sexual assault. A woman claims that 16 years ago, the actor smacked her in the face with his penis after she refused to perform oral sex on him.

TMZ reports:

The alleged assault happened in Las Vegas back in 2002. According to law enforcement, the accuser told cops last week she and a friend were attending a party at Jamie’s place when he tried to get her to perform oral sex. She claims when she refused, Jamie struck her in the face with his penis.

The accuser tells us … after the alleged assault, one of Jamie’s friends told her she had to get out of the house. She claims she went to a hospital the next day when she got back home to L.A. to get treatment for a severe panic attack.

Law enforcement sources tell us Vegas PD lists the case as an open investigation. However, the statute of limitations has long since run — it’s 3 years in Nevada.

Jamie’s attorney, Allison Hart of Lavely & Singer, tells TMZ … “Jamie emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him. The first time [Jamie] became aware of this woman’s absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred 16 years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives [Tuesday] about this story.”

The unnamed accuser said she was motivated to come forward about the incident because of the #MeToo movement and also to potentially inspire others who may have suffered the same alleged assault.

