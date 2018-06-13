50 Taught Me: Tekashi69 Takes Chief Keef’s Baby Mama Shopping

Tekashi69 is an unapologetic troll. So much so, we can’t remember the last time we discussed the Bushwick rapper’s actual “music.”

Anyway, taking a page straight out of 50 Cent’s playbook, while in Chicago, Tekashi recently took Chief Keef’s baby mama shopping at Gucci.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Tekashi just upped the beef he has cooking with Sosa exponentially.

We’ll let TMZ explain the sordid details:

Tekashi69 is adding more fuel to the fire in his war with fellow rapper Chief Keef, this time by taking Keef’s baby mama, Slim Danger, out on a $75k shopping spree at Gucci for her birthday.

Tekashi posted a clip at the Gucci store in NYC with stacks in his hand and Slim, who calls out Keef as a deadbeat dad in the clip. “If you don’t know how to take care of your girl, n***as gonna take care of her for you,” 6ix9ine chimes in. He later copped a feel too.

We’re told the two happened to run into one another while Slim was in town to celebrate her bday. She’s cool with Tekashi’s Tr3way family, so Tekashi took her shopping to celebrate.

One, if your baby mama’s name is “Slim Danger,” struggle is in your future for at least 18 years.

Two, Tekashi has really got to chill. Like seriously.

Peep the troll at work below.

Peep more of this guy’s shenanigans in Chicago on the flip.

Photo: Instagram

