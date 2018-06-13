Kanye West Uses Nude Models For Latest Yeezy Marketing Campaign

Kanye West once called a porn shop a “crack house” and a decade and change later it seems like he still might feel the same way.

To help promote his Yeezy line and sneakers, Ye is once again turning to half-nude and fully nude models including porn star Lela Star, who literally wore nothing for Kanye’s except for a pair of Desert Rat adidas Yeezys in campaign promo pics.

While we think Yeezy doesn’t need to go to such extremes to sell his Yeezy Boosts (they always sell out), the various poses used in these pictures can maybe help push his overpriced Yeezy attire.

Check out the pics below and let us know if you’re sold on copping anything other than Kanye’s footwear.

