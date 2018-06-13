Wonder Woman Sequel Titled ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ [Photos]

Seems like next year’s highly anticipated superheroine films will both be sporting retro themes. A few months after getting confirmation that Marvel’s Captain Marvel will be set in the 1990’s, word is spreading that DC’s sequel to Wonder Woman will be taking place in 1984.

How do we know this you ask? Warner Bros. has announced that the upcoming movie is titled Wonder Woman 1984.

Starring Gal Gadot as the Amazon with the gold lasso, Wonder Woman 1984 will be set in the era that saw America elect our first TV President (a bad omen for the future), introduced us to Microsoft Windows, and bore the greatest generation of babies to date. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is once again going to be at the helm which will feature Wonder Woman taking on one of her deadliest foes, The Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and will also feature the return of her love interest Steve Trevor (Chris Pine).

No other details have been provided as to what the dealio will be or how things will be fast forwarded a few decades from the original, but Wonder Woman 1984 seems bound to astound and continue to be the brightest star in the dark as Batman’s cape DCU.

Check out some pics of the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel and let us know if you’ll be making your way to the flick on November 1, 2019 to see Diana Prince lay the smacketh down on some super-villains.

Photo: Warner. Bros

