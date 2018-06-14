CLOSE
Artist Profile
Home > Artist Profile

Queen Naija: The Glow Up, New Love Interest, Medicine, Break Up With Ex

0 reads
Leave a comment

Queen Naija talks to B High about her break up with her ex Chris and how it inspired her new single “Medicine”. The new glow up that she has been experiencing, new love interest, how youtube changed her life, and more.

Also On Hot 107.9:
Derez Deshon On The Durtty Boyz Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

17 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Queen Naija: The Glow Up, New Love Interest, Medicine, Break Up With Ex

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close