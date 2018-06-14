Ladies, gentlemen…people across the globe, we have reached a very special moment in history…or so I hope.

Kanye West, a.k.a. the next Walt Disney, Steve Jobs, and Picasso, is chucking the deuces up to his ego.

I killed my ego — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 14, 2018

That’s right, the thing that has gotten Kanye into trouble more times than once has finally hit six feet under.

Hours before Kanye’s big announcement, he posted about his wife’s involvement in freeing 63-year-old Alice Johnson from prison.

Then, Kanye went into a Twitter thread about eliminating pride…

give without pride — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 14, 2018

your pride can be and will be used against you — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 14, 2018

be great without pride — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 14, 2018

And then came the big reveal…

I killed my ego — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 14, 2018

Who or what is Kanye West with no ego? Just Ye — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 14, 2018

And big shocker…this is something new for Ye…

this is new for me but it’s just how I feel now. I don’t know why. I thought my ego protected me from doubters so that I wouldn’t doubt myself but there has to be a better way to do this — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 14, 2018

Finally, Ye ended by saying his need to help people affects his actions…

sometimes I have trouble saying no because I want to help everyone — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 14, 2018

So there you have it.

Could we be on the horizon of a new Ye?

We already know how random and fickle he can be. And now that it’s known he has bipolar disorder, I wonder if that will affect his future sentiments.

Per usual, only time will tell and Kanye will continue to keep us guessing.

Until then, I’ll happily attend that ego funeral.

Let’s just hope the only resurrection Kanye believes in is Jesus Christ.

R.I.P: Kanye West Declares That He Killed His Ego was originally published on globalgrind.com

