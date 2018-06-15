CLOSE
Yo' Durtty
Home > Yo' Durtty

Stream Fasscoupe’s 9 track EP, ‘Hood Mascot’ featuring Uncle Murda, Bia, Lil Baby, Duke, Jose Guapo, Tracy T & Hoodrich Pablo Juan

2 reads
Leave a comment

https://linktr.ee/fasscoupe

Fasscoupe is a lifestyle and movement led by KB & Ceno of Boston, Massachusetts. 

‘Fassachusetts’ as they call it, is a mantra and way of life. Fly and flashy, Fasscoupe represents the definition of hard work, grind, and passion.

The duo began taking music seriously in 2014 and admired the careers of Chinx Drugs, Max B, Waka Flocka, and French Montana.

Fasscoupe released their debut mixtape, ‘Loyalty Before Royalty’ in 2016 hosted by DJ Lil Keem which featured Rich The Kid, Jose Guapo & Trouble and Skippa Da Flippa.

In 2017, Fasscoupe collaborated with Jose Guapo for a joint EP titled, ‘Percocets & Pounds’ which is hosted by QC’s own, DJ Ray G.

The duo is currently on the Mony Powr Rspt Tour along with 1017’s Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Yung Mal & Lil Quill and they have opened up for Lil Uzi Vert at the notorious House of Blues and performed at several stages in Austin, Texas for SXSW and will be performing at various cities for the Backwoods Tour kicking off late June.

Now Fasscoupe is back with their highly anticipated 9 track project, ‘Hood Mascot’ which features Uncle Murda, Bia, Lil Baby, Duke, Jose Guapo, Tracy T & Hoodrich Pablo Juan and production from OG Parker, Quay Global Cassius Jay, 808 Mafia & more. The lead single “Slang” featuring Tracy T is currently in rotation on BET Jams and other platforms and the visual for the second single “Weekend” featuring Hoodrich Pablo Juan is nearing 300 thousand views via Youtube. 

Instagram @Fasscoupe @Fasscoupeceno 

Facebook @Fasscoupe

Youtube @Fasscoupe

Spotify @Fasscoupe

Twitter @CenoAfterCeno @Fasscoupe_TCE  

Soundcloud.com/FasscoupeMusic

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

 

Durtty Daily , fasscoupe , hoodrich pablo juan , lalaa shepard

Also On Hot 107.9:
Derez Deshon On The Durtty Boyz Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

17 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Stream Fasscoupe’s 9 track EP, ‘Hood Mascot’ featuring Uncle Murda, Bia, Lil Baby, Duke, Jose Guapo, Tracy T & Hoodrich Pablo Juan

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close