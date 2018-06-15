CLOSE
Summer Memories: When Visits To Grandma’s House Turned Into Manual Labor

Smh...false advertisement.

African American mother with mixed race son, parenting

Source: kali9 / Getty

The summertime can definitely be nostalgic, especially when school lets out for the kids.

From beach trips, to cookouts, to hanging outside, there was no one who could rain on your parade as a kid…

…except your parents.

And if they weren’t giving you stress, a trip to your grandparents’ house could definitely get ugly.

Don’t let it be a week-long stay either. Grandma might treat you every now and then, but you better believe some work will get done too.

Comedian Davy Ruffin portrays the feeling perfectly, from having to clean grandma’s property…

 

To being put in time-out…

 

To an impromptu school session…

 

And don’t let your cousins come over to complicate the situation…

 

The struggle.

If there’s a summertime moment that takes you back to the old days, let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

 

Summer Memories: When Visits To Grandma’s House Turned Into Manual Labor was originally published on globalgrind.com

