CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

JAY-Z Denies Secret Love Child On “Heard About Us”

“Billie Jean in his prime, for the thousand time, the kid ain't mine/Online they call me Dad, kiddingly/You're not supposed to take this Dad thing literally.”

1 reads
Leave a comment
JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour

Source: Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGrou / Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup

In 2016 and 2018, an aspiring rapper named Rymir Satterthwaite came forward to claim that he is JAY-Z’s son. His mother said she met JAY in 1992 in Philadelphia. They allegedly hooked up at her aunt’s apartment in Brooklyn.

Rymir and his mom have been trying to reach JAY since 2009 but they say he’s hiding behind lawyers and ducking a DNA test.

RapRadar reports that Rymir’s case will be heard in the Family Civil Liberties Union court in December 2018.

JAY addressed the rumors on he and Beyoncé’s new joint album EVERYTHING IS LOVE.

On “HEARD ABOUT US,” Hov spits: “Billie Jean in his prime, for the thousand time, the kid ain’t mine/Online they call me Dad, kiddingly/You’re not supposed to take this Dad thing literally.”

JAY-Z Denies Secret Love Child On “Heard About Us” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
Derez Deshon On The Durtty Boyz Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

17 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading JAY-Z Denies Secret Love Child On “Heard About Us”

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close