Wait: Beyoncé, JAY-Z & The Carters Dropped A Bonus Track “SALUD!”

Now streaming exclusively on TIDAL.

2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show

Another one from The Carters, produced by Hov, Cool & Dre.

Stream here via TIDAL.

”When your name is a verb and these comments absurd and they swear they know you better than you know yourself.”

