Michael B. Jordan “Jokes” Roseanne Deserved Best Villain Award, Twitter Loves The Shade

Michael B. Jordan could have been nominated for Best Acceptance Speech as well if it was an actual category.

After winning the Best Villain award for his portrayal as T’Challa’s wayward revolutionary cousin Erik Killmonger, Jordan used his speech to take a dig at Roseanne Barr. He stated he “shocked” and “thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag.” The “joke” comes after Roseanne sent out a racist tweet with ABC shocking everyone and canceling her hit reboot show. Barr later blamed her racist tweeting on taking Ambien and was dragged through the social media streets for it.

Michael B Jordan wins best villain, takes a well deserved shot at Roseanne and asks fans on Chadwick’s behalf to stop asking him to say #WakandaForever 😂😂😂.#MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/T8dlSLX3kI — B E A N Z | Thanos’ Personal Photographer 📸. (@PhotosByBeanz) June 19, 2018

Jordan wasn’t finished though after the Roseanne “joke.” He then went to speak on behalf of Chadwick and said “Chadwick Boseman personally asked me to ask y’all to stop asking him to say ‘Wakanda Forever’ out in the streets. Y’all taking the forever thing a little too seriously.”

What a Killmonger thing to say, but we totally get it cause Chadwick was out here looking utterly fed up with having to belt the rallying cry and do the salute. We also saw Michael B.Jordan jokingly show his frustration with saying the term during an interview with a white journalist.

Despite the Letitia Wright being robbed, Black Panther owned the night taking home Best Movie and with Chadwick taking home two awards one for Best Hero and Best Performance in a movie. Chadwick also put himself in the category of Best Acceptance speech by using his moment to shine a light on real-life hero James Shaw.Jr.

.@chadwickboseman you a real one for this. #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/diUURUwrWx — B E A N Z | Thanos’ Personal Photographer 📸. (@PhotosByBeanz) June 19, 2018

Both Jordan and Boseman’s moments were memorable and the highlights of the night. To see the reactions to Jordan’s speech from social media hit the gallery below.

