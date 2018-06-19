CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Michael B. Jordan “Jokes” Roseanne Deserved Best Villain Award, Twitter Loves The Shade

He also wants people to stop asking Chadwick to say Wakanda Forever.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Inside

Source: Chris Polk/VMN18 / Getty

Michael B. Jordan could have been nominated for Best Acceptance Speech as well if it was an actual category.

After winning the Best Villain award for his portrayal as T’Challa’s wayward revolutionary cousin Erik Killmonger, Jordan used his speech to take a dig at Roseanne Barr. He stated he “shocked” and “thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag.” The “joke” comes after Roseanne sent out a racist tweet with ABC shocking everyone and canceling her hit reboot show. Barr later blamed her racist tweeting on taking Ambien and was dragged through the social media streets for it.

Jordan wasn’t finished though after the Roseanne “joke.” He then went to speak on behalf of Chadwick and said “Chadwick Boseman personally asked me to ask y’all to stop asking him to say ‘Wakanda Forever’ out in the streets. Y’all taking the forever thing a little too seriously.”

What a Killmonger thing to say, but we totally get it cause Chadwick was out here looking utterly fed up with having to belt the rallying cry and do the salute. We also saw Michael B.Jordan jokingly show his frustration with saying the term during an interview with a white journalist.

Despite the Letitia Wright being robbed, Black Panther owned the night taking home Best Movie and with Chadwick taking home two awards one for Best Hero and Best Performance in a movie. Chadwick also put himself in the category of Best Acceptance speech by using his moment to shine a light on real-life hero James Shaw.Jr.

Both Jordan and Boseman’s moments were memorable and the highlights of the night. To see the reactions to Jordan’s speech from social media hit the gallery below.

Photo: Chris Polk/VMN18 / Getty

Michael B. Jordan “Jokes” Roseanne Deserved Best Villain Award, Twitter Loves The Shade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
Derez Deshon On The Durtty Boyz Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

17 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Michael B. Jordan “Jokes” Roseanne Deserved Best Villain Award, Twitter Loves The Shade

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close