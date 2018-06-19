Nicki Minaj And Future Annouce Co-Headlining ‘NICKIHNDRXX’ Tour

NEW YORK, NY (June 18, 2018) Global hip-hop icons Nicki Minaj and Future announce they’ll be hitting the road together for the first time on their NickiHndrxx tour today. See dates below.

The NickiHndrxx tour will be a can’t miss outing for fans of the hitmakers who dominate the modern hip-hop and mainstream charts. The multi-award winning artists are also known for their high energy performances of their chart-topping hits. Together, they are bound to bring the heat to the stage for an unforgettable night on this massive joint tour. The extensive outing will touch down in 50 cities across North America (produced by Live Nation) and Europe, kicking off September 21 in Baltimore, MD. It will include stops in major markets at iconic venues throughout Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Munich, Paris, London, and more.

Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 15th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi® is the official presale credit card of the NICKIHNDRXX tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 12th at 10am local time until Thursday, June 14th at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com.

Additionally, Live Nation, Artist Merch, and ZEDGE pre-sales will begin at 10am on Thursday June 14th until 10pm, all times local. Tickets for Atlanta are $182.00, $122.00, $96.00, $76.00 and $56.00.

Tickets For Philips Arena On Sale To General Public Friday, June 22nd at www.NickiHndrxx.com

