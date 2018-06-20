Superman Silly: Dwight Howard And All His Goofiness Are Headed To Brooklyn

It’s official, dicial: Dwight Howard is taking his talents to the Brooklyn Nets.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the eight-time NBA All-Star will be traded from the Charlotte Hornets to BK for Timofey Mozgov.

Breaking: The Hornets are finalizing a deal to send Dwight Howard to the Nets for Timofey Mozgov and two future second-round draft picks, league sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/MBiG761mtW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 20, 2018

The shocking trade gave basketball fans a chance to reflect back on the many teams Howard has played for in his 14 year career, and just how much things have changed.

Imagine telling someone in 2009 that Dwight Howard got traded in consecutive summers for Miles Plumlee and Timofey Mozgov. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) June 20, 2018

Dwight Howard’s fall from grace has been sad.. He carried the Magic to the Finals in 2009, won defensive player of the year 3x, made the All-NBA 1st team FIVE years in a row.. Now he’s on his 4th team since 2016, & has been traded for Miles Plumlee & Mozgov the last 2 deals — IG:@thenbaneverstops (@TheNBANvrStops) June 20, 2018

But regardless of what folks have to say about the Superman’s career, Dwight has never lost his smile:

What y’all think I was sayin? A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward) on Jun 19, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

And his child-ike sense of humor:

And for that, he’ll always be a winner in many people’s eyes.

Hit the flip to check out some of Dwight Howard’s silliest moments.

