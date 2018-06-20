CLOSE
Superman Silly: Dwight Howard And All His Goofiness Are Headed To Brooklyn

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

It’s official, dicial: Dwight Howard is taking his talents to the Brooklyn Nets.

 

On Wednesday, it was reported that the eight-time NBA All-Star will be traded from the Charlotte Hornets to BK for Timofey Mozgov.

 

The shocking trade gave basketball fans a chance to reflect back on the many teams Howard has played for in his 14 year career, and just how much things have changed.

But regardless of what folks have to say about the Superman’s career, Dwight has never lost his smile:

What y’all think I was sayin?

A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward) on

 

 

And his child-ike sense of humor:

 

And for that, he’ll always be a winner in many people’s eyes.

 

Hit the flip to check out some of Dwight Howard’s silliest moments.

