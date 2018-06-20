CLOSE
Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Anniversary Tour Is For Errbody, Featuring Errbody

Lauryn Hill

Source: David Wolff – Patrick / Getty/David Wolff – Patrick

Anyone who’s a fan of good, quality music was probably hype when they heard that Lauryn Hill was going on tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her ‘Miseducation’ album.

 

No matter you age, race, gender or creed, L, Boogie’s music has probably touched you in some way, form or fashion.

Plus, it’s been a whole two decades since ‘Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ changed the way we view music and female artistry today.

When the news of Lauryn returnng to the stage this Summer was announced, folks had lots to say about the superstar’s history of chronic tardiness.

But luckily, Lauryn got some crazy dope show openers this time around, so we may not have to cancel her for being late.

 

Our girl Solana is one of them:

 

No matter how many times Lauryn and Nas perform together, we want to see it every time.

Even Nas’ protege, Dave East gets a spot on tour with the Queen:

One Of My Favorite Artists EVER…Thank You 🙏🏾

A post shared by Freaky Forever Mugga 🌎 FTD HMC (@daveeast) on

 

And it’s always a good time when Lauryn and Dave Chappelle link up! For a while, he was the only one able to get the Fugees to perform together.

 

Dave will be joining her on tour in September. Check out more big name openers in the list below:

Joining Ms Lauryn Hill for a few dates this summer. See you soon!

A post shared by @ santigold on

 

No shade to the folks who spent their coins to see The Carter and dem babies on tour — but even Bey & Jay probably already have their tix to the all-encompassing experience that is the Lauryn Hill Concert. 

 

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 22nd. Check out the full list of dates to see which city your fave artist will be performing in.

Close