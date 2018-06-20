My boyfriend asked me to text him updates from the #ENGTUN game as he's on his way home. You can't say it's not accurate. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fOIUKsMLus — lightningstarr (@lightningstarr) June 18, 2018

One young woman is going viral on Twitter after she shared messages she sent to her boyfriend. According to @lightningstarr bae asked for World Cup updates because he was traveling and couldn’t watch. What ensued was pure hilarity.

“You can’t say it’s not accurate,” she captioned the photo that has since been retweeted nearly 3,000 times. Hit the flip for the reactions you need to see from social media.

Guy Asks Girlfriend For World Cup Updates, Doesn’t Get What He Expected was originally published on globalgrind.com

