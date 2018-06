Golden State Warrior Nick Young told TMZ Sports that he wants the government to legalize cocaine.

“I want people to pass cocaine,” he said at 1 OAK on Tuesday night … “Everybody needs to do cocaine!”

Experiments around the world have shown that legalization of all drugs generally improves society.

NBA Champ Nick Young Endorses Legalization… Of Cocaine? was originally published on globalgrind.com

