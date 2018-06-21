CLOSE
So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

LET’S MAKEUP: The Effortless Makeup Look That Will Change Your Summer

0 reads
Leave a comment

Summer is here! And if you are like me, I like to wear less makeup in the summer because I don’t like it sweating off (makeup slipping is the worst). Being in the heart of the heat (New Orleans), I met up with pro makeup artist Sheria Williams.

Williams’ was confident we could achieve a light look that would have my skin looking flawless and use products that would not slip to sweat and heat. Real talk: this look lasted me from the afternoon all the way through the evening. I was in that NOLA heat, I went dancing…and I only had to apply some more transluscent powder as a touch up around 9PM.

5th Annual Beautycon Festival Los Angeles - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

A natural, light beat has been trending on the carpets for the past few years now. Yara Shahidi is a big fan of the look, known for a dewy glow and a glossy lip.

Danielle James Summer Makeup

Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful

Follow our steps below and learn how to achieve this look!

Start with clean skin.

You wouldn’t start painting a picture on a dirty canvas, so why would you do this with your face? I had my oil and moisturizer on from the morning, so Williams’ used Neutrogena Makeup Remover Hydrating Cleansing Towelettes ($5.39, Target.com) to take off everything from my face. The towelettes have hydrators and soothing cucumber and aloe extracts to help your skin feel extra moisturized. I like it!

Foundation and Contour.

Danielle James Summer Makeup

Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful

While I normally use a primer, Williams’ did not. I thought my makeup would slip without this, but surprisingly it didn’t (you’ll find out why at the last step).

She did contour my face, even though I have high cheekbones and a defined face. She explained that contouring helps bring depth to your face. She used LA Girl HD Pro Concealer ($2.38, Walmart.com). This concealer is cheap and a favorite of many. Williams’ purred, “It goes on sooo creamy!” Even Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, Kandi, loves it and keeps it in her bag!

She used MAC Studio Fix SPF 15 Foundation ($30.00, MACcosmetics.com) for the rest of my face. To me, it wasn’t even the foundation she used but how she applied it. She stippled my face. Stippling is when you pat the foundation on your face instead of rubbing it in. It also allows your foundation to stay pigmented and give you maximum coverage. I’m confident this is what gave it the airbrushed look.

Powder.

After she applied the foundation, she set it with Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder ($38.00, Sephora.com). I believe this is the best setting powder on the market and worth the almost $40.00 investment. All of #TeamBeautiful loves this setting powder. In the Summer, I also love Too Faced Peach Perfect Mattifying Setting Powder ($32.00, Sephora.com). Don’t be detered by the light color, it blends well into all skin tones. I like this setting powder because it has an extra oomph in preventing shine.

Brows.

Danielle James Summer Makeup

Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful

She gave me a natural brow (because, summer) and used Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil ($21.00, Ulta.com).

Danielle James Summer Makeup

Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful

The major key to natural brows is first brushing your brow hairs up (pictured above), then following your natural brow line and using short strokes to emulate hair. How to do your brows are an entire tutorial on their own, and we have one for you here.

Eyes.

Danielle James Summer Makeup

Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful

For my eyes, she used Milani Waterproof Liner Pencil ($6.97, Walmart.com). You can use your favorite natural eyeshadow palette for a look. Try Maybelline The Nudes ($8.09, Target.com) that has beautiful browns, golds, and nudes suitable for every Black woman. Add some lashes for oomph! Williams’ used Salon Perfect Be Natural Multi Pack Lashes ($8.44, Walmart.com). For under $9.00, this gives you five sets of lashes in the pack. What a deal! You can also try Ardell Natural Lash – Black 110 ($4.99, Ulta.com).

Lips.

Danielle James Summer Makeup

Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful

For my lips she lined my lips with MAC Cosmetics Lip Liner in Cork ($18.00, MACcosmetics.com). This is a great shade for brown girls, you can also try Chestnut, if you are darker or want a bit more of an intense brown. For my lipstick, she used Milani Amore Matte Lip Cream in Adorable ($7.97, Walmart.com).

Danielle James Summer Makeup

Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful

Beauties, tag @HelloBeautiful or your Style and Beauty Editor (me!) @TheIslanDiva if you try out this look. I want to see it on you!

Danielle James Summer Makeup

Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful

See more of Sheria Williams’ makeup looks or to book an appointment in NOLA (heyyy, Essence Festival is right around the corner), here. You can find her company RI-Make Faces Artistry, here.

DON’T MISS:

LET’S MAKEUP: How To Achieve A Natural Brow Just In Time For Summer

LET’S MAKEUP: Naturi Naughton’s Shares Her Must-Haves And Launches New Lip Line

LET’S MAKEUP: Here Are The Beauty Products You Need For Dewy Skin Like Chloe x Halle

2018 Tony Awards - Red Carpet

LET'S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Looks We Loved At The 2018 Tony Awards

12 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Looks We Loved At The 2018 Tony Awards

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Looks We Loved At The 2018 Tony Awards

LET'S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Looks We Loved At The 2018 Tony Awards

On Sunday night, the 2018 Tony Awards went down in New York City. Amidst all the awesome fashion looks of the night, we couldn't help but see all the #blackgirlmagic that took to the red carpet. While we definitely saw some similarities (foreshadowing smokey eyes and nude lips for the summer,) there were looks that we just couldn't pass up. Vibrant colors shined all over the place, and it just continued to reaffirm the beauty and power of all the attendees. Here were six looks we just couldn't get enough of, from Cynthia Erivo's silvery smokey eye to Lauren Ridloff's pinky-nude lip liner! Oh, and of course we have you covered on where to buy.

LET’S MAKEUP: The Effortless Makeup Look That Will Change Your Summer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close