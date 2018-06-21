CLOSE
Yes: Mary J. Blige Will Star In Movie About Cops Being Haunted After Killing Black Kid

Prepare yourself for another horror movie about race.

90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

Mary J. Blige will be seeing ghosts in her next movie project.

According to Variety, he Mudbound star has just signed on for the new flick Body Cam.

It’s a horror-thriller that tells the story of several LAPD officers who are haunted by a malevolent spirit. Their haunting is tied to the murder of a Black kid by two White police officers — all of which was captured on body cam footage that was destroyed in a cover-up.

Mary J. will play a police officer who starts to see visions and investigates the cover-up.

Malik Vitthal, who directed the John Boyega-led Imperial Dreams, is set to direct Body Cam, while the script has gone through rewrites from John Ridley (12 Years A Slave) and Nick McCarthy from a script originally penned by Richmond Riedel.

The Get Out-esque movie could be another big move for Mary J. Blige following her Oscar nomination for her role in Mudbound. Along with Body Cam, she’ll also be starring in the Netflix show The Umbrella Academy. 

Seems like M.J. is taking on the industry full steam and we’re totally here for it!

Yes: Mary J. Blige Will Star In Movie About Cops Being Haunted After Killing Black Kid was originally published on globalgrind.com

