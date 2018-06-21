CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Jaden Smith Takes It To Tokyo For The “Ghost” Official Music Video

Tokyo never looked so lit

2 reads
Leave a comment
MTV EMA's 2016 - VIP Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Jaden Smith takes us all on a trip to Tokyo in his new music video for “Ghost.”

The follow-up to Smith’s SYRE is due for release next month, and was influenced by some key JAY-Z advice. “I decided to talk to Hov and he told me he thought the album was cool and he said as I got older I would space out my verses more and I’d say more with less,” Jaden told the Fader on Thursday when dropping off the “Ghost” video. “That’s the total inspiration behind my next album.”

And if you want to get a feel for this next Hov-inspired album, peep the official video for his song “Ghost” below and catch the vibe.

Watch: Jaden Smith Takes It To Tokyo For The “Ghost” Official Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
Derez Deshon On The Durtty Boyz Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Watch: Jaden Smith Takes It To Tokyo For The “Ghost” Official Music Video

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close