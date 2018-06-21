CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Real Friends: Kanye West And Virgil Abloh Share A Tearful Embrace At The Latter’s Paris Fashion Show

Who's cutting onions in here?

1 reads
Leave a comment
Made LA: Tyler, The Creator Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Virgil Abloh‘s very highly-anticipated debut as the Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear started on Wednesday at Paris Fashion Week, and a lot of his friends were there to see his big moment. Among the people in attendance was Kanye West, and this sparked an incredibly emotional reunion between the two Chicago natives.

The affair included appearances Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner in the front row, along with Kid Cudi–who actually walked in the show. As the show ends and Abloh makes his walk down the runway following the models, the show was concluded on an emotional note as Ye and Virgil spotted one another.

In the footage, the designer is seen making his post-show walk down the runway at the Jardin du Palais Royal. As Virgil nears the end of the runway, he excitedly spots Kanye, who extends his arms out for a hug. The two longtime friends then hug one another and can be heard sobbing as they reunite for what looks like the first time in a while.

Kanye and Virgil at the #LVMenSS19 fashion show in Paris. June 21. 😢

A post shared by TeamKanyeDaily (@teamkanyedaily) on

For anyone who has been following either of these guys for a while, this is a huge moment. Back in 2002, the pair interned together at Fendi, which led to Virgil then taking on the role of artistic director for Kanye’s creative agency Donda.

During a recent sit-down with Charlamange Tha God, Ye revealed that Virgil shared the historic news about his job at Louis Vuitton only “about two minutes before it hit the internet.”

REAL FRIENDS. 🎥: @takashipom

A post shared by TeamKanyeDaily (@teamkanyedaily) on

Real Friends: Kanye West And Virgil Abloh Share A Tearful Embrace At The Latter’s Paris Fashion Show was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
Derez Deshon On The Durtty Boyz Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Real Friends: Kanye West And Virgil Abloh Share A Tearful Embrace At The Latter’s Paris Fashion Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close