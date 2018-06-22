G-Eazy Grabs BlocBoy JB & Blac Youngsta For New Single “Drop” (STREAM)

0 reads Leave a comment
G-Eazy links up with BlocBoy JB & Blac Youngsta for this club banger “Drop”. Memphis features won’t go unnoticed around here especially with all the hits they’ve been cranking out. G-Eazy definitely puts together a banger with his new single ‘Drop’. Stream it below.
