G-Eazy Grabs BlocBoy JB & Blac Youngsta For New Single “Drop” (STREAM)

G-Eazy links up with BlocBoy JB & Blac Youngsta for this club banger “Drop”. Memphis features won’t go unnoticed around here especially with all the hits they’ve been cranking out. G-Eazy definitely puts together a banger with his new single ‘Drop’. Stream it below.

