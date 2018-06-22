CLOSE
Music
Music

David Banner Drops “Kemet” Freestyle

0 reads
Leave a comment

David Banner approaches the mic with calculated skill & determination to deliver a message. In this “Kemet” Freestyle David Banner refrences Ancient Kemet which of course I had to do my googles to find out that this is a historic name Egyptian called Egypt before Europeans came in. Kemet meaning ‘the black land’ gives me reason to believe that David Banner will never put out anything with out giving a slite history lesson. I’m glad he did because now we all know what Kemet means to the black community. Stream the full song below.

 

Also check out previous interviews with David Banner & DJ Kash.

David Banner

