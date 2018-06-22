David Banner Drops “Kemet” Freestyle

David Banner approaches the mic with calculated skill & determination to deliver a message. In this “Kemet” Freestyle David Banner refrences Ancient Kemet which of course I had to do my googles to find out that this is a historic name Egyptian called Egypt before Europeans came in. Kemet meaning ‘the black land’ gives me reason to believe that David Banner will never put out anything with out giving a slite history lesson. I’m glad he did because now we all know what Kemet means to the black community. Stream the full song below.

