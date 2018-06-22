CLOSE
Isaac ‘Ike Dirty’ Hayes III Explains What His Controversial Post About Atlanta Media Is All About

Isaac ‘Ike Dirty’ Hayes III stops by the Durtty Boyz Show to talk about a controversial post he posted on Instagram that got the attention of Mona Scott, Diddy, & Coach K. His message is that Atlanta needs more black billionaire mindsets. Watch the full interview below.

 

