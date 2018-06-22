If you’ve been to a major concert with an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter, you know they don’t play around when it comes to their job — if “job” is what you want to call it.

Sometimes they’ll be as turnt as the people in the audience! Just ask ASL interpreter icon Holly Maniatty.

She was recently caught at the Firefly Music Festival signing along to Eminem‘s “Rap God.”

And of course…it was lit.

This isn’t the first time Holly was caught on camera making sure the ASL fam’s energy was on ten.

Swipe through for some other appearances by Holly with people like Waka Flocka, Wu-Tang Clan, and more!

Weekend Shmood: When The Sign Language Interpreter Is The Most Lit One At The Eminem Concert was originally published on globalgrind.com

