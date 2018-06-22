CLOSE
Tried It: These Owners Are Playing With Their Dog’s Life In #WhatTheFluffChallenge

And of course, canines prove they're smarter than they look.

Folks on the Internet are trying to play their dogs for a fool and it’s not working out as they’d hope.

The #WhatTheFluffChallenge has surfaced online and it involves dog owners hiding behind a large sheet in a door frame, while their dog watches on. They assure their dog that they’re the ones holding up the sheets, then just at the right moment, the owners drop the sheet and disappear to another part of the room.

Exhibit A:

While some dogs were here for the fun and games, others were not about to be taken for a fool.

 

They have zero time.

Swipe through for some of the various dog reactions to #WhatTheFluffChallenge. They hilariously range from straight up frantic to “you tried the wrong one.”

