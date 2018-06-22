The Rewind: XXXTentacion, Everything Is Love, Luke Cage & More

Entertainment News
| 06.22.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

This week on The Rewind with Xilla Valentine and Janee Bolden we are joined by comedian Mike Brown. Not that Mike Brown, Not that Mike Brown either. The other Mike Brown.

On this episode I will pitch my list of what I think are the 5 things you need to be checking out and my co-host Janee will challenge the picks with what she things should be on the list. Our special guest Mike Brown will help us decide which one is better.

We debate Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom, Season 2 of Luke Cage, the trailer for Creed 2, Everything Is Love from The Carters and XXXTentacion’s music jumping %700,000 after his untimely death.

Watch the video above and be sure to keep checking us out every week on The Rewind.

The Rewind: XXXTentacion, Everything Is Love, Luke Cage & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading The Rewind: XXXTentacion, Everything Is Love, Luke Cage & More

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close