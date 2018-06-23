CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

GG Music: Nyemiah Supreme Isn’t Here For Excuses On “Do Better”

This ambitious MC is one of a handful of lovely ladies to watch in 2018.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Nyemiah Supreme Art of the escape toyota corolla

Source: Interactive One / Interactive One

Stream Nyemiah Supreme’s new track “Do Better,” produced by Mike Hurst, and keep clicking to discover five more women to listen for in 2018.

GG Music: Nyemiah Supreme Isn’t Here For Excuses On “Do Better” was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading GG Music: Nyemiah Supreme Isn’t Here For Excuses On “Do Better”

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close