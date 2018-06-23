CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

OMG: Priest Goes Rogue When He Slaps A Crying Baby In Viral Video

Whaaaat.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Baptism in a catholic church

Source: Godong / Getty

A French priest straight up lost it when he was confronted with a crying baby during a baptism.

In a video that was posted to YouTube on Wednesday, the priest first seems to comfort the infant to no effect. Then the priest grabs the baby’s face right before slapping him.

And I’m not talking a cutesy slap.

It was a slap big enough to cause shock. “Calm down,” the priest can be heard saying in the video, according to WTHR.

The family was NOT here for it. Check out the video below, which has already gotten over 2 million views.

 

Whatever spirit took over that priest, we don’t want none of that.

OMG: Priest Goes Rogue When He Slaps A Crying Baby In Viral Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading OMG: Priest Goes Rogue When He Slaps A Crying Baby In Viral Video

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close