Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Goes Shirtless During Indy Concert [PHOTOS]

Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy)

For years, the rock band Imagine Dragons has been known for being riveting, emotional, powerful and energizing and Friday night’s performance at Bankers Life Fieldhouse was no different as the group brought the house down with fans still screaming and dancing after the concert was over.

However, it was just the performance that had fans screaming, lead vocalist Dan Reynolds also played part as he performed with shirtless with his various muscles bulging and his abs stretching. Plus, if that not enough we got 31 of the best photos of Mr. Reynolds shirtless. Check out the gallery above!

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Goes Shirtless During Indy Concert [PHOTOS] was originally published on radionowindy.com

