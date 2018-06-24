CLOSE
Digital Dash: Strippers Are Accepting Tips Via Cash App

Futuristic patrons will be using the cloud to make it rain.

A lot of strip clubs don’t allow phones, but what happens when we’re all making mobile payments with Cash App, Venmo and Bitcoin?

The forward-thinking customer in the viral video below definitely has the right idea.

Just don’t let security catch you.

Digital Dash: Strippers Are Accepting Tips Via Cash App was originally published on globalgrind.com

