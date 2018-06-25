New Music: Hoodrich Pablo Juan – Off The Rip (Feat. BlocBoy JB)

Even after his recent trouble Hoodrich Pablo Juan is still releasing music and this time around he grabs the golden child from Memphis BlocBoy JB for this Turbo The Great produced track “Off The Rip”. Stream the full song & watch the video below.

MOOD 😁 💵💵💵 A post shared by HOODW👹LF eL pAtRon (@hoodrich_pablojuan) on Jun 1, 2018 at 5:21pm PDT

🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽 A post shared by BlocBoy JB (@blocboy_jb) on Jun 25, 2018 at 9:24am PDT

Also On Hot 107.9: