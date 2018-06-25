CLOSE
New Music: Hoodrich Pablo Juan – Off The Rip (Feat. BlocBoy JB)

Even after his recent trouble Hoodrich Pablo Juan is still releasing music and this time around he grabs the golden child from Memphis BlocBoy JB for this Turbo The Great produced track “Off The Rip”. Stream the full song & watch the video below.

