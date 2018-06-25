Jimmy Fallon Donates To RAICES Following Donald Trump’s Tweet Telling Him To “Be A Man”

It was nearly two years ago that a lot of people turned on Jimmy Fallon after an episode of The Tonight Show that many viewed as the normalization of a monster. Last week, Fallon revealed in an episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast “Awards Season” that the 2016 gag where he rubbed Donald Trump‘s hair and the following media backlash changed his life.

It looks like Trump caught wind of the news that Fallon wasn’t happy about his disowning of the incident, and of course, he had to tweet about it. He went off on the late night host demanding he, “be a man” about the situation, even though he took so much heat.

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Jimmy Fallon is known to be non-confrontational to a fault–which is what got him in the “humanizing” incident in the first place–so many didn’t even expect him to reply, but he did so perfectly.

In response to being told to be a man, Fallon announced that he would be making a donation to RAICES in Donald Trump’s name. The Refugee and Immigrant Center For Education and Legal Services is an advocacy group that has been at forefront of the fight to reunite detained undocumented immigrant families in the wake of Trump’s zero tolerance policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 25, 2018

Jimmy might not have won back all of the viewers he upset back in 2016, but this is definitely a step in the right direction.

