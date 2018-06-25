CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LOL: Janelle Monáe Reveals One Of Her First Crushes In A Cute Way

Some online flirty-jokey goes down.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards 2017 - Red Carpet

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

On Sunday, soul legend Erykah Badu hopped on Instagram to wish everyone a happy Pride, but of course she had to do it in her own Erykah way.

She decided it was the perfect time to reveal she learned about Janelle Monáe‘s sexuality from the Internet. The “Pynk” singer, who Erykah calls her 20 (her twin), came out as pansexual this year and Erykah teased that she must have not been Janelle’s type — or else Erykah would have found out sooner.

Peep Erykah’s funny clip below!

 

Janelle then took this time to reveal that Erykah was in fact one of her first crushes…

#ErykahBadu needs some answers, beloved 😂😃

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Well okay then!

So Erykah should have no hard feelings, right?

The two have continued to remain friends and bomb collaborators ever since their track together “Q.U.E.E.N.” in 2013.

The real question Erykah should have asked is when that next collab is going to happen…

…we’ll wait.

LOL: Janelle Monáe Reveals One Of Her First Crushes In A Cute Way was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading LOL: Janelle Monáe Reveals One Of Her First Crushes In A Cute Way

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close