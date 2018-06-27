CLOSE
Hands Down: This Guy Completely Changed The Future Of Wedding Proposals By Making His Girl A Rap Video

Put A Ring On It - Yolonda & Eric Proposal

Source: Michel Faulkner & Madeline Bowden / Michel Faulkner & Madeline Bowden

Brothers are getting super creative these days when it comes to these wedding proposal. One guy, named Nick, has totally upped the ante when it comes to viral proposals, by making his girl a whole entire rap video — featuring his dad, his mom, and his cousin Kyle who made the beautiful video go viral.

The beat is hard. The concept it lit. And she actually said yes! Congrats to the newly engaged couple! Check out the full video below.

 

