This Quick ‘Sister, Sister’ Reunion Took Us All The Way Back To The 90s

Tamera Mowry celebrated her 40th birthday with some of her closest loved ones, Jackée Harry included. Her famed Sister, Sister TV mom came through to show T some love at her birthday bash and the pic is now going viral.

“I had such a great time celebrating @tameramowrytwo’s 40th! Can you believe these girls are all grown up?” Jackée captioned the photo up top.

