CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Head Of State: Social Media Thought It Caught Michelle & Barack Getting Nasty In Public

Don’t let you dirty mind have your eyes playing tricks on you.

1 reads
Leave a comment
President Barack Obama 2nd Inaugural

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A photo of Barack Obama relaxing with his hands over his head had Twitter speculating that Michelle was up to some freaky things out of the frame.

Of course, the only FLOTUS we acknowledge was revealed to be sitting next to Barack just out of frame in a second photo, and the head of hair that appeared to be in Barack’s lap was either another guest or their dog Bo.

“I thought Michelle was throwing that neck,” tweeted @TrendingJoey.

Head Of State: Social Media Thought It Caught Michelle & Barack Getting Nasty In Public was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Head Of State: Social Media Thought It Caught Michelle & Barack Getting Nasty In Public

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close