Head Of State: Social Media Thought It Caught Michelle & Barack Getting Nasty In Public

A photo of Barack Obama relaxing with his hands over his head had Twitter speculating that Michelle was up to some freaky things out of the frame.

Of course, the only FLOTUS we acknowledge was revealed to be sitting next to Barack just out of frame in a second photo, and the head of hair that appeared to be in Barack’s lap was either another guest or their dog Bo.

Michelle Obama enjoys lunch with a VERY relaxed Barack at their luxury Italian villahttps://t.co/oNIqWRRBUl pic.twitter.com/H16Ncl0m1H — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 23, 2017

“I thought Michelle was throwing that neck,” tweeted @TrendingJoey.

I thought Michelle was throwing that neck https://t.co/Us8ygn0bqC — ᵀᴿᴱᴺᴰᴵᴺᴳ (@Trendingjoey) June 26, 2018

