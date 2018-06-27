CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Boo’d Up: Jesse Williams And His Reporter Bae Taylor Rooks Hit The Strip Club

The new bachelor reportedly hit the streets with his new bae.

2 reads
Leave a comment
2015 MoCADA Masquerade Ball

Source: Rommel Demano / Getty

After Jesse Williams was hit with a whopping $100k spousal and child support, the new bachelor was spotted hitting the strip club scene with his reported new boo.

Williams has been linked with sportscaster Taylor Rooks for the last month after his divorce from Aryn Drake-Lee. Rooks is known for her high-profile interviews with famous athletes.

According to TMZ the pair kicked off date night with dinner in Bev Hills at Matsuhisa and then hit the strip club Crazy Girls in Hollywood.

SOURCE: TMZ

 

RELATED LINKS

Jesse Williams Ordered To Pay $100,000 A Month In Child Support

Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To Court For More Child Support

Jesse Williams Accused Of Violating Custody Agreement

Boo’d Up: Jesse Williams And His Reporter Bae Taylor Rooks Hit The Strip Club was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Boo’d Up: Jesse Williams And His Reporter Bae Taylor Rooks Hit The Strip Club

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close