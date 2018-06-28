XXXTentacion Attends His Own Funeral In Posthumous “Sad!” Video [WATCH]

Less than two weeks after his murder in Florida, XXXTentacion posthumously released the video for “Sad!” the song from his sophomore album ? that vaulted to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts after his death. He’s the first lead solo artist since The Notorious B.I.G. in 1997 with “Mo Money Mo Problems” to be at No. 1 after they died.

The haunting video directed by JMP features the late rapper attempting to deflect negative energy in his life by literally fighting his demons. As he attends his own funeral, the body in the casket jumps out at XXXTentacion and attacks him. Throughout the near six-minute clip, the Florida rapper is fighting another version of himself, throwing the being against walls with inherited powers and more. The video ends with him being victorious, either a metaphor for real-life or a full anime tribute. As often as X spoke about his death and death in general, it’s an eerie visual to take in given the circumstances. Watch the “Sad!” video up top.

Meanwhile, thousands of fans attended the public viewing for XXXTentacion at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Wednesday. There were no cameras or cell phones allowed inside the viewing per request of his mother. The investigation into his death has lead authorities to name a second person of interest, 22-year-old Robert Allen. Another man, Dedrick D. Williams, who was arrested days after the killing, has pled not guilty to charges of first-degree murder.

