The Electric Slide is about as close to Black America as family reunions, dominos and people arguing over a game of spades. Every cookout, a DJ plays the song and all your aunts and uncles get up and begin line dancing. The song that inspires the dance, “Electric Boogie,” – not Cameo’s “Candy” was made by Bunny Wailer, the name behind the amazing reggae group, Bob Marley and the Wailers. The version of “Electric Boogie” that got famous was made by Marcia Griffiths and was released in the ’80s. You know, the one your aunties and uncles play.

Well — here’s a mind blowing, dirty fact. Did you know that “Electric Boogie,” the song your granny, mama and uncles and them Electric Slide to — is about a vibrator? It was a rumor but Bunny Wailer himself proved it to be 100% FACT.

According to a source close to Livingston, word of the question about the origins of the song reached him in Kingston, Jamaica where he currently resides and he put the rumors to rest. “I’m surprised it took people this long to figure out” the source tells us he said. Apparently Livingston wrote the song after a girlfriend told him she didn’t need him because she had a toy she nicknamed the “electric slide”

Yeah, mind blowing. And also, super super dirty!

How Old Were You When You Found Out The “Electric Slide” Is About A Sex Toy? was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

